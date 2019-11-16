NCIS ratings very strong, NCIS: New Orleans dips without Lucas Black

NCIS ratings from Tuesday night were golden for CBS. The updated numbers indicate that the latest episode saw a nice increase in viewers from last week.

In fact, those numbers have it as the third best episode of Season 17 in terms of viewers. A report from TV By the Numbers states that NCIS had an estimated 11.65 million viewers. It also came in with a 1.1 mark in the key demo.

On the night, NCIS was the top-ranked show in overall viewers, with FBI being the second-most-watched show at an estimated 8.87 million viewers. That’s a huge difference in viewership between the top two shows of the night.

In terms of the key demographic of viewers aged 18-49, it was NBC that led the night. This is Us had an impressive 1.4 and The Voice ended the night with a 1.3 rating. That rating is a percentage of all possible television viewers in that age group.

NCIS: New Orleans ratings dip

Tuesday night was the first episode of NCIS: NOLA that didn’t feature Lucas Black. It may have been a coincidence, but the numbers went down from the previous week.

The first episode in November had an estimated 6.61 million viewers who saw what happened to the character Christopher Lasalle. Then, last Tuesday, only 6.41 million viewers were reported. It made this new episode the lowest-rated installment of the season.

There is still some good news. Even though NCIS: NOLA finished behind New Amsterdam in the key demo, the show did have the most viewers for its time slot. It will be important for viewers to stick with the show when it moves.

A lot of fans have been showing frustration about NCIS: New Orleans getting moved to Sunday night. That move will come this winter, but it puts the show in a difficult position in terms of long-term renewal.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS. NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.