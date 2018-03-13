NCIS ‘One Man’s Trash’ cast: American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe plays himself

NCIS episode One Man’s Trash airs tonight — and here’s everything you need to know about the cast.
The episode sees Gibbs and Ducky come across a historic war stick which they believe could be the murder weapon used in a 16-year-old cold case.
They spot it after seeing American Pickers star Mike Wolfe discussing it on an episode of the History show. Wolfe then actually takes on a guest-starring role in the NCIS episode — as himself, with Gibbs quizzing him about where he bought it from.
Wolfe’s guest-starring role comes after last week’s NCIS episode, Handle With Care, featured Drew Carey, host of The Price is Right, as retired Marine Sergeant John Ross.
This week’s also guest-stars Diona Reasonover (Clipped), Kamal Angelo Bolden (Chicago Fire), Alyson Reed (Chance), Leonard Kelly Young (Gone Girl), Clark Freeman (We Go On), Shireen Crutchfield (The Bold and the Beautiful), Ana Rey (Californication) and Clint Culp (Trial & Error).
Series regulars also return in their usual roles. See the full NCIS ‘One Man’s Trash’ cast list below:
NCIS ‘One Man’s Trash’ cast list
Guest cast
Diona Reasonover – Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines
Mike Wolfe – Himself
Kamal Angelo Bolden – Clarence Wyatt
Alyson Reed – Monica Keogh
Leonard Kelly-Young – George Keogh
Clark Freeman – Bill Lester
Shireen Crutchfield – Jane Woods
Ana Rey – Lainie Schmidt
Clint Culp – Roy Baxter
Regular cast
Mark Harmon – NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs
Sean Murray – NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee
Emily Wickersham – NCIS Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop
Pauley Perrette – Forensic Specialist Abby Scuito
Wilmer Valderrama – NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres
Maria Bello – Special Agent Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane
Brian Dietzen – Dr. Jimmy Palmer
Duane Henry – MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves
Rocky Carroll – NCIS Director Leon Vance
David McCallum – Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard
NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.