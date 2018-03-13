NCIS ‘One Man’s Trash’ cast: American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe plays himself

NCIS episode One Man’s Trash airs tonight — and here’s everything you need to know about the cast.

The episode sees Gibbs and Ducky come across a historic war stick which they believe could be the murder weapon used in a 16-year-old cold case.

They spot it after seeing American Pickers star Mike Wolfe discussing it on an episode of the History show. Wolfe then actually takes on a guest-starring role in the NCIS episode — as himself, with Gibbs quizzing him about where he bought it from.

Wolfe’s guest-starring role comes after last week’s NCIS episode, Handle With Care, featured Drew Carey, host of The Price is Right, as retired Marine Sergeant John Ross.

This week’s also guest-stars Diona Reasonover (Clipped), Kamal Angelo Bolden (Chicago Fire), Alyson Reed (Chance), Leonard Kelly Young (Gone Girl), Clark Freeman (We Go On), Shireen Crutchfield (The Bold and the Beautiful), Ana Rey (Californication) and Clint Culp (Trial & Error).

Series regulars also return in their usual roles. See the full NCIS ‘One Man’s Trash’ cast list below:

NCIS ‘One Man’s Trash’ cast list

Guest cast

Diona Reasonover – Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines

Mike Wolfe – Himself

Kamal Angelo Bolden – Clarence Wyatt

Alyson Reed – Monica Keogh

Leonard Kelly-Young – George Keogh

Clark Freeman – Bill Lester

Shireen Crutchfield – Jane Woods

Ana Rey – Lainie Schmidt

Clint Culp – Roy Baxter

Regular cast

Mark Harmon – NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Sean Murray – NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee

Emily Wickersham – NCIS Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop

Pauley Perrette – Forensic Specialist Abby Scuito

Wilmer Valderrama – NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres

Maria Bello – Special Agent Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane

Brian Dietzen – Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Duane Henry – MI6 Officer Clayton Reeves

Rocky Carroll – NCIS Director Leon Vance

David McCallum – Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.