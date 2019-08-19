NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 release date: When does show come back on TV in fall 2019?

CBS announced the NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 release date. It will be a chance for viewers to see what Special Agent Dwayne Pride is up to now. The character, played by actor Scott Bakula, has seen a lot of changes to his career over the past two seasons.

The Season 5 finale was a two-part event, called “The River Styx.” It involved an FBI operation to take down and capture the Apollyon leader, but it did not go as planned. Pride and LaSalle (played by Lucas Black) traveled down to help, but they also ran into trouble.

Hannah (played by Necar Zadegan) led the rest of the team on a rescue mission to save Pride. During his captivity, Pride hallucinated people and moments from his past and present, while also projecting what might have happened had he made different choices along the way.

The situation with Pride also led to several rumors about Scott Bakula possibly leaving the show. Those rumors crisscrossed social media, but it appears that Bakula isn’t going anywhere.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 release date on CBS

The NCIS: New Orleans season premiere will take place on the night of Tuesday, September 24. It slides back into its familiar time slot of 10/9c on CBS. That’s also the same night that Season 17 of NCIS will begin at 8/7c.

The addition of FBI to the Tuesday night lineup has seen considerable success in the ratings for the network. Having three straight dramas drawing a lot of eyes to CBS on Tuesday nights had turned into a winning formula.

There is still time to catch up on Season 5 or re-watch some of the essential episodes that aired in spring 2019. The season dealt with a lot of important plot points, many of which could impact Pride and the team when Season 6 debuts in the fall.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 episodes will air on CBS this fall on Tuesday nights at 10/9c.