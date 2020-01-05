NCIS: Los Angles returns tonight on CBS with Groundwork

NCIS: Los Angles is back. After the yearly winter hiatus for the CBS drama, it has returned to air episodes for the back end of Season 11.

As previously reported, Two nice sneak peeks were released by the network ahead of this big night. The videos showcase what viewers can expect from the new episode, which has been called Groundwork.

The all-new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Sunday, January 5 beginning at 9/8c on CBS. It’s the first episode in a while, so it will be exciting for viewers to see the return of the show.

Below is a quick preview that CBS released to spark interest in the new installment:

New Year, new #NCISLA coming at you this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/dUIA3ebjTF — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) January 2, 2020

When we last saw NCIS: Los Angeles on the air, the team was dealing with a computer virus that was putting Los Angeles at risk. It led to a lot of time spent in the Ops Center for the team as Nell and Eric tried to get to the bottom of where an attack might take place.

During the episode, a lot of discussions were had between characters, all of which were talking about what the future might hold. Deeks and Kensi spoke about the struggles they have had conceiving a child and how they would keep trying but work harder at not putting too much pressure on themselves.

Sam spoke about possibly shifting to a new job where he could train new agents and in that same conversation, Callen started to realize that he would be willing to take over the NCIS: L.A. team if Hetty Lange either retired or was forced to step down.

Nell and Eric also had a bump in their relationship, as Nell noted that she wanted her sister to live with her, forcing Eric to find a place of his own. The family dynamic has shifted things for the couple, but it also wasn’t the end of them pursuing a relationship unique to them.

The back end of Season 11 will likely have a lot of additional character development, making each new episode important, because the NCIS team has been foreshadowing change for a while now. Could that soon include people leaving the NCIS: Los Angeles cast and new agents being brought on? Tune in to find out!

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.