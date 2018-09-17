NCIS Los Angeles was renewed for 2018 after cliffhanger, but who is leaving?

NCIS Los Angeles is coming back to CBS this month and viewers are eager to learn the aftermath of the explosion that rocked the show’s season finale back in May.

Just before the episode wrapped, a missile hit the car that the main characters were traveling in. The car blew up and viewers were left with a “To Be Continued” screen, not knowing who would survive and who would die.

It should be noted that nothing has been confirmed in terms of anyone leaving the show, but viewers have been speculating that such an ending can surely only mean that someone from the cast will be exiting.

The explosion also resulted in “grave injuries”, according to the description for the Season 10 premiere, so it will be interesting to see what unfolds. But if someone is leaving the show, who could it be?

Marty Deeks

Marty Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen, has been talking on the show about how he wants to leave his career behind as a detective, working both with the LAPD and as the liaison between the Office of Special Projects.

He’s planning a wedding with Kensi Blye, played by Daniela Ruah, as they got engaged during Season 8.

If he’s the one to leave the show, it would be tragic because he had no desire to go to Mexico on this particular mission. In addition, his death would be devastating for Kensi, as they were set to get married.

It would also be devastating for fans!

I hope ur not leaving ncis la or I'm not watching it no more ur the reason I watch it luv — paula j.warman (@paulawarman1) August 12, 2018

@ericcolsen @DanielaRuah There are rumours that Deeks is leaving NCIS,LA.

Is this in any shape or form true?

Or is this another crazy, stupid rumour?

Please can you put your supportive fans minds at rest.

Thank you.

Hope you are enjoying your hiatus.

Sorry had to ask. — Gwyn Penny (@chargwyn) June 6, 2018

@ericcolsen are you leaving NCIS LA … please say no — jayson bagley (@jaysonbagley) June 18, 2018

The episode description for the Season 10 premiere, titled To Live and Die in Mexicom reveals that Deeks has been left unconscious after the drama of the Season 8 finale.

Gravely injured and unable to communicate with the team in the U.S., Callen, Sam and Kensi, with an unconscious Deeks in tow, search for a safe way home as a cartel boss places a “dead or alive” bounty on their heads. Also, Mosely and retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) beseech their contacts in Mexico and D.C. for assistance with their missing colleagues.

Will he regain consciousness or will things go south for him?

Kensi Blye

Kensi Blye went on the mission to Mexico to save Mosley’s son, and she was in the car when the missile hit. Simply because of this fact, she could definitely be the one who doesn’t survive. Could Ruah have other projects up her sleeve?

@DanielaRuah tell me it isn’t so.. read that you were leaving NCIS: LA to focus on your skin care company LuxeDerm.. 🙏tell me it a Hollywood hoax and you are not leaving🙏🙏🙏 — Jennifer (@JennJenn888) September 15, 2018

G. Callen

G. Callen, who is played by Chris O’Donnell, has been on the show since it began back in 2009. While he could be the one who dies from the missile attack because he was in the car, it would be an odd way to kill a major character. Our guess is no.

Sam Hanna

Sam Hanna, played by LL Cool J, is in the same boat as Callen. He was in the car when the missile hit, but like Callen Sam has been on the show since the very beginning. While there’s always a chance, our guess is that he will survive.

Harley Hidoko

Harley Hidoko, played by Andrea Bordeaux, seems a likely candidate to be leaving the franchise.

During the season finale, she appeared to go missing, sneaking to Mexico. While viewers may be worried about the main characters in the car, it’s possible that Andrea Bordeax is the one leaving the show.

We have two theories as to why she could be the one to go. For one, she posted a message on her Instagram after the season finale aired, thanking everyone who had been involved with making NCIS Los Angeles.

She wrote that she loved being a part of the show and thanked everyone for taking a chance on her. She wrote everything in past tense, hinting her work was done.

In addition, IMDb doesn’t list Andrea on the official cast member list for the 10th season premiere episode. It’s possible that Harley is the one who won’t survive Mexico. The answer will be revealed when NCIS: Los Angeles returns.

NCIS: Los Angeles returns for the 10th season on September 30, 2018, on CBS with the episode titled, To Live and Die in Mexico.