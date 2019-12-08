NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers — Love Island host guest-starring on fall finale

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers for the fall finale reveal an interesting guest-star in the mix. Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg will play Mara in an all-new episode that will air on Sunday night.

The fall finale begins at 9/8c on Sunday, December 8 and this will be Season 11, Episode 11. The episode is called Answers and it is going to deal a lot with character development and a look at the future of the NCIS team.

One of the story arcs that will be addressed again, is who might take over for Hetty Lange as the leader of the team. As a reminder, during the final moments of the last episode, Special Prosecutor John Rogers (Peter Jacobson) learned some incriminating information about Hetty and operatives she had used in the past.

Who is Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg?

Vandenberg is an actress and model who now hosts a new reality dating show for CBS. The first season of Love Island USA aired this past summer and it has already been renewed to return to the network in 2020.

In regard to her acting roles, Vandenberg has appeared as a guest star on a lot of different television shows. She has been seen on CSI: Miami, Bones, Friends with Benefits, and Numb3rs. She appeared as the recurring character London on the show Meet the Browns.

Vandenberg has also appeared in several films through small roles. That includes The Ugly Truth, Epic Movie, and Nerve.

Another very recognizable guest star will also show up on the fall finale. Shane McMahon, who is better known for his appearances on WWE shows, returns to NCIS: LA on Sunday night.

This is going to be the last new episode of 2019 for NCIA: LA, with the show them taking a long winter hiatus. It won’t return until February 2020, when NCIS: New Orleans joins it on the CBS Sunday night schedule.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.