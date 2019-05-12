NCIS: Los Angeles cast has great guest-star for new episode called The Guardian: Who plays Harmon Rabb?

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast has an impressive guest star for the new episode called The Guardian. Navy Captain Harmon “Harm” Rabb Jr. will be stopping by the show.

As advertised by CBS, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) will travel to the USS Allegiance in the Persian Gulf. While there, they will work with Harm Rabb when the team learns about ISIS sympathizers targeting military locations.

For long-time viewers of the NCIS franchise who know where Harm comes from, this is going to be a very interesting treat.

Who was Harm Rabb?

Actor David James Elliott played Harmon Rabb for years on the hit CBS show, JAG. That show spawned off the original NCIS, which, in turn, led to NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

Elliott starred in 227 episodes of JAG (Judge Advocate General) before CBS spun off the show into NCIS. Harm was a beloved character for CBS viewers and it is exciting to see him back on the screen.

Since his time on JAG, Elliott has appeared in numerous films and as a guest-start on a few television shows. Those appearances include roles on Mom, Secrets and Lies, and Scorpion.

Now, Harmon Rabb Jr. is going to appear in the final two Season 10 episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles. It will be two episodes that every fan of the show should tune in to watch.

More NCIS: Los Angeles cast news

It has also been revealed that actress Catherine Bell is going to appear on the Season 10 finale of the show. She will join the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for the May 19 episode called “False Flag.”

Bell played Sarah MacKenzie (Mac) for 206 episodes of JAG. Many of those years, her character was in a relationship with Rabb, so it will be interesting to see whether or not they are still together in the timeline.

Bell and Elliott will both guest-star in the NCIS: Los Angeles season finale.

NCIS: Los Angeles episodes are now Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.