NCIS, FBI, and NCIS: New Orleans to show rebroadcast episodes

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

New episodes for NCIS, FBI, and NCIS: New Orleans will have to wait. Tonight, CBS is rolling out some repeat episodes.

On Tuesday, December 10, all three CBS primetime shows will be rebroadcast episodes. This could end up creating more interest in the fall finales set to come along next week.

December 10 CBS schedule

The night will start with NCIS Season 16, Episode 10, at 8/7c. This is the holiday episode from 2018 called What Child Is This?, and it forces the team to put it’s holiday plans on hold.

The evening continues with FBI Season 1, Episode 18 at 9/8c. This particular episode dealt with OA and Maggie teaming up with members of the FBI’s Fugitives Department.

This particular episode of FBI might be worth watching again, as it is going to serve as source material for the FBI: Most Wanted spin-off that will debut on CBS this winter.

An ode to a show that means so much to us! Thanks for tuning in to #NCIS. pic.twitter.com/2ZiqOHPdsS — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) November 20, 2019

The CBS primetime schedule wraps up with NCIS: New Orleans Season 5, Episode 10 at 10/9c. The episode is called Tick Tock, and it is one of the more dramatic ones from Season 5.

Pride has to complete a series of tasks because Wade and his father are held as hostages. It’s an episode that could deserve a second viewing.

CBS Tuesday night fall finales

The fall finales for NCIS, FBI, and NCIS: New Orleans are all scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 17. That’s just another week of waiting, but it should be worth it with some good episodes on the docket.

For readers who want to jump ahead, we have some FBI spoilers about the fall finale and also some NCIS: New Orleans spoilers about the final story arcs for 2019.

The month of December will then finish out with repeat episodes of the trio of shows, with all of them taking a winter hiatus from airing new episodes.

This is also the time of year when NCIS fans are posting on social media about their enjoyment of watching past episodes. The show has definitely had some memorable ones over the years.

NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans air at 8/7c and 10/9c Tuesday nights on CBS.