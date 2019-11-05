NCIS cast features Kasie’s lifelong best friend, played by Devale Ellis

The NCIS cast will feature the lifelong best friend of Kasie Hines during the next episode. It’s going to be a deep dive into the background of the new forensic scientist for the NCIS team and she may put her job at risk.

Actor Devale Ellis is going to guest star as Dante Brown in the episode titled “Institutionalized.” He is likely going to start filling in some pieces for viewers in regard to the backstory of Kasie before she joined the show.

As a reminder, actress Diona Reasonover joined the NCIS cast when Pauley Perrette decided to leave her role as Abby Sciuto. It was a huge shift for the show, especially with how much the fans had loved seeing Abby’s antics every week.

Kasie has worked really well with the other members of the team and it’s a bit funny to see her get nervous while sharing scenes with team-leader, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon).

Below is a quick scene from the episode where CBS viewers will get introduced to Kasie’s best friend, one Dante Brown.

As advertised by CBS, the NCIS team must deal with the case of a petty officer’s son that is found murdered at his “welcome home from prison” party. Kasie’s friend becomes a suspect, leading to her getting a bit overinvolved in the case. For viewers, it should be fun to see Kasie out in the field.

When her best friend is in the dog house for a murder, Kacie's loyalty is at odds with her career. Stream #NCIS live tonight at 8/7c on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. https://t.co/SmfgoloYXe pic.twitter.com/itKb7Vpq5u — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) November 5, 2019

Who is actor Devale Ellis on NCIS cast?

Devale Ellis has appeared on a number of television shows in guest-starring roles. That includes Gotham, The Black List, and Tough Love. Now, it will certainly be interesting to see what he can bring to the NCIS cast.

In addition to Mark Harmon and Diona Reasonover, the episode called “Institutionalized” will also feature Sean Murray as McGee, Emily Wickersham as Bishop, and Wilmer Valderrama as Torres.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.