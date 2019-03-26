NCIS cast debuts new episode directed by series star Rocky Carroll

26th March 2019 6:44 PM ET

The NCIS cast was under the control of actor Rocky Carroll for the new episode of the show. Carroll plays NCIS Director Leon Vance and the actor directed the March 26 episode titled Silent Service.

According to CBS, during the new episode, the Pentagon notifies Director Vance that a nuclear submarine has gone radio silent. It’s even more dramatic due to who is on board.

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) are aboard the nuclear submarine to conduct a murder investigation, suggesting the radio silence means the case isn’t going as planned. That’s how episodes like this one tend to progress.

When a submarine goes radio silent, you can count on #NCIS to make some noise about it until the mystery is solved! Catch a new episode tonight at 8/7c on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/uhipJ1STcP pic.twitter.com/NXqCaQ3mcd — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) March 26, 2019

NCIS Season 16, episode 17 called Silent Service

After a week off following the Bears and Cubs episode, it’s good to see the show back on CBS. When viewers last saw the NCIS cast, there were rumors that Ducky might be leaving the show.

Actor David McCallum has not made any announcements in that regard.

Guest-stars in the new NCIS episode include Matthew Bellows as Navy Captain Reginald Barkley, Arlene Santana as Navy Chief of the Boat Constance Shaw, and Megan Gallagher as Under Secretary of the Navy Jennifer Leo.

Returning as regular cast members are Sean Murray as McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Torres, Maria Bello as Sloane, Brian Dietzen as Palmer, and Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines.

A drowned Navy SEAL isn't the only curious thing to happen aboard this submarine. Sneak a peek at tonight's episode of #NCIS and catch the full new episode at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/V8JJMslVXw — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) March 26, 2019

Next week, for Season 16, episode 18, CBS has advertised that Torres will wake up on a dilapidated fishing boat. He will be covered in blood and lacking memories from the previous 12 hours.

It will be up to the NCIS team to investigate what has happened and possibly clear his name.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.