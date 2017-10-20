NBA star Dwight Howard gets ‘mansion’ built for his 14 snakes on Tanked

NBA star Dwight Howard gets a “mansion” and “condos” built on Animal Planet’s Tanked tonight — for his 14 SNAKES!

The Charlotte Hornets center is a massive fan of the slithery reptiles and used to have 20 as pets in his home.

Now he wants a whole “compound” created in two corners of a room in his new estate, to include parts of trees and water so the snakes feel like they’re in their natural habitat.

One of the areas will house his larger snakes and measure 12ft wide and 9ft tall — higher than Dwight himself, who stands at a lofty 6ft 11in.

Meanwhile, the other corner will house eight “condos” for his smaller snakes, and three slightly larger “homes” for his serpent friends.

Sneak Peek: Dwight Howard's Snakes Get a Slam Dunk Tank Dwight Howard is back on Tanked! Here's a look at what Wayde R King and Brett Raymer (TANKED) have in store for this NBA star's slithery friends. Posted by Tanked on Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Howard, an eight-time NBA All-Star who also has eight All-NBA selections, moved from the Atlanta Hawks to the Hornets earlier this year.

Will Tanked stars Wayde King and Brett Raymer be able to come up with something to make him — and his snakes — feel at home?

Dwight Howard Is Back on Tanked! Dwight Howard is back on Tanked and the ATM team has something special in store for his slithery friends… Posted by Tanked on Friday, October 20, 2017

Tanked airs Fridays at 9/8c on Animal Planet.