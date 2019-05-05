Nathan Grant on When Calls the Heart: Who is Kevin McGarry?

When Calls the Heart Season 6 surprised fans when they announced there would be a new Mountie entering Hope Valley, Mountie Nathan Grant.

Although fans and residents of Hope Valley alike are welcoming of a new Mountie on the show, fans want to know more about Kevin McGarry, the actor who plays new Mountie Nathan Grant.

Who is Kevin McGarry?

Kevin McGarry recently joined the cast of When Calls the Heart, but comes off as a seasoned character.

McGarry has a strong background in theater, performing many Shakespearean pieces as well as performing at the Shaw Festival and the Charlottetown Festival. This isn’t his first time appearing on television on Hallmark either, he was in Love At First Bark, A Song For Christmas, and Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To Paris With Love.

McGarry currently stars in CBC’s Heartland, coming back on the show for its twelfth season. Kevin McGarry was also involved with Saw 7, a different movie than the shows that we see him starring in currently.

However, all of this talent and the various characters played really show that he’s going to fit right in with the rest of the cast like he was supposed to be in Hope Valley his whole life.

McGarry appears to keep his personal life private, but that doesn’t diminish his excitement for his role on When Calls the Heart.

Kevin McGarry’s interviews with Hallmark

Kevin McGarry has spent a lot of time doing more interviews with Hallmark while fans wait for Nathan Grant to be introduced on When Calls the Heart.

He recently spoke with Home and Family and gave them a sneak peek at the new When Calls the Heart episodes airing on Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6.

McGarry was featured on Hallmark Channels’ Bubbly Sesh podcast as well. Fans can tune into the podcast on the Hallmark Channel’s website here.

Kevin McGarry is a nice addition to When Calls the Heart cast. Fans are excited to finally get to see Nathan Grant in action when the new episodes of the Hallmark period drama air over the next two days.

When Calls the Heart airs on Sundays at 9/8c on the Hallmark Channel.