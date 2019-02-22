Nate and Jeremiah By Design Season 3: When will the show return?

Nate and Jeremiah By Design is coming back to TLC. The news was shared by the couple themselves on Instagram last month, as Jeremiah Brent revealed that they were both coming back for the show’s third season.

In the post, Brent thanked TLC, Discovery, and SB Entertainment for helping put the show together. He also revealed that the show would premiere in the spring, but didn’t give an exact date.

Given the previous season premieres, we can expect Nate and Jeremiah By Design to return around April 2019. Season 1 premiered on April 8, 2017, and ran until June 3, 2017, with 8 episodes in the season. Season 2 followed suit, premiering on April 7, 2018, and ran until June 2, 2018, with 8 episodes.

Since TLC has revealed that Nate and Jeremiah By Design is coming back this spring, it’s possible that they have been filming a few scenes and even cast the homeowners before moving ahead with the announcement.

A fan page dedicated to Nate and Jeremiah By Design shared some of the Instagram Live posts that Jeremiah and Nate Berkus had made about filming Season 3.

The new season will not only feature eight home makeovers but will also feature the couple’s two children, Poppy and Oskar.

At present time, we do not know what kind of homes or makeovers they will be doing. Even though they are now allowed to share a few behind-the-scenes pictures from Nate and Jeremiah By Design, they haven’t provided any details about the design, the projects, or even how big of a role their children will play on the show.

It’s no secret that their children are a huge part of their lives and their work, so we can expect them to make a few cameos along the way.

