Natalie Alyn Lind: Who is the actress that plays Dana Caldwell on The Goldbergs?

Actress Natalie Alyn Lind returned to The Goldbergs as Dana Caldwell on last night’s episode of The Goldbergs. Adam Goldberg (played by Sean Giambrone), Dana’s former classmate and ex-boyfriend, got a surprise when she returned to William Penn.

Fans last saw Dana in Season 3, when her character moved to Seattle. Dana and Adam continued a long-distance relationship for some time after the move, but they finally ended it.

If you saw Dana on The Goldbergs last night and wondered who the actress is that plays her, here is what you need to know.

Who is Natalie Alyn Lind?

Natalie Alyn Lind was born on June 21, 1999. She is 20 years old and is the eldest of three actress sisters. Her sisters are Emily and Alyvia.

Her father, John Lind, is a producer based in L.A., while her mother, Barbara Alyn Woods, is an actress known for her roles in movies and TV shows. Woods played Deb Scott (2003-2012) on the TV series One Tree Hill.

Natalie started acting at a very young age. She made her TV debut in 2003 alongside her mother on One Tree Hill when she was only four years old. She played Alicia in a Season 4 episode titled “All These Things That I’ve Done.”

Natalie has also appeared on several TV shows, including Army Wives, as Alexis Sobol on CBS’s Flashpoint, and as Bree on Nickelodeon’s iCarly.

You can find her on Instagram, where she has more than 430,000 followers. You can also find her on Twitter, where she has nearly 54,000 followers.

After Fox canceled The Gifted after two seasons last April, she tweeted sadly to her fans that she was brushing her teeth with Cortizone. Natalie had played Lauren Strucker on the show.

Soooo. my nights not going well. Just brushed my teeth with Cortizone. So there’s that. — Nat Alyn Lind🌹 (@NatalieAlynLind) April 18, 2019

Many fans did not know what to make of the tweet, and some wondered whether she used Cortizone instead of toothpaste accidentally or intentionally.

The Goldbergs airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC