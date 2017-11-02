Nashville folk great Mary Gauthier on Hulu’s I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman heads to Nashville, Tennessee in her weekly Hulu series I Love You, America, and she also interviews Nashville resident and folk music star Mary Gauthier as her guest.

In Nashville, Sarah will immerse herself in the robust music scene and attempt to write a country song.

Her guest Mary Gauthier is a later in life songwriter whose poetic insight of pain and trauma are reflected in her lyrics.

Fans love her range of expression and the power of her songs that tell profound stories. Gauthier was served well by her own colorful past, she was an abandoned baby who was adopted, then became a teenage runaway who managed to catapult into being a successful restauranteur and chef, only to be felled by alcohol and heroin addiction.

Gauthier has since climbed out of the abyss and reinvented herself, and Sarah will talk to her and listen to her amazing acoustic tease from Rifles & Rosary Beads (released January 2018) on I Love You, America.

The series is a personal journey for Sarah who steps out of her Hollywood bubble, reclaiming her small town New Hampshire roots, and heads to remote Red State places that likely have never had a close and personal exchange with A) anyone Jewish and B) an attractive woman who gleefully encourages people to tell their worst poop stories.

Somehow it all works as her sincerity shines in the scene with people who agree to answer her questions about why they voted for Trump, or how they feel about gay marriage in a respectful exchange.

I Love You, America is another excellent offering from Hulu which has struck award season gold with The Handmaid’s Tale and other series that have the cable giants looking over their shoulder.

Describing the premise of the series, Silverman was on the panel at the Television Critics Association summer tour and said: “The challenge and the excitement is that there’s no kind of gotcha laughs. It’s not, ‘We’re smart and they’re dumb, and we’re right and they’re wrong, and look how we cut it to show you that.’

I think the comedy isn’t ever going to come from that…I just want to I think maybe if I were to say a mission statement of the show in terms of these field pieces is exposing the fact that we are actually the same. We are all the same. We may be listening to two different sets of lies right now. We may be getting our facts from very different places in a time where truth has no currency and facts don’t change minds, but I think comedy at its best can get people’s porcupine needles to go down. And until that can happen, none of us are open to change.”

I Love You, America airs Thursdays on Hulu, the Nashville episode original streaming date is November 2, 2017