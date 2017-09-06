NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon’s intense pre-race routine revealed in Road To Race Day exclusive

It’s the finale of NASCAR docu-series Road To Race Day today — and our exclusive clip reveals the super-detailed pre-race routine of legendary driver Jeff Gordon.

The clip shows Hendrick Motorsports’ sees team-member Jordan Allen train fellow interior mechanic Adam Jordan on what he has to do to keep Gordon hydrated and prepped before the race.

It was filmed as four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon prepared to take over the #88 car at Indianapolis for the 2016 Brickyard 400, when Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sidelined by concussion ahead of the race.

Watch the clip from the Complex Networks series below as Allen talks Jordan through every thing he has to do to help Gordon, who eventually finished 13th, prepare with the sweltering heat the drivers experienced that day.

The Road To Race Day: The Race That Never Ends premieres today on Go90.com.