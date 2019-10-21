Naomie Harris on GMA: What is her movie Black and Blue about?

Naomie Harris features on Good Morning America this morning as she promotes her new movie Black and Blue.

Born in 1976, the British actress started her career as a child star appearing in the English TV series, Simon and the Witch.

She later rose to prominence after featuring in both the second and third sequels of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean playing a voodoo witch, and took on the role of Eve Moneypenny is three James Bond films, including the upcoming No Time to Die, which is set to arrive in theaters in 2020.

She also starred alongside Dwayne Johnson in last year’s Rampage.

Harris earned an Academy Award nomination for her supporting role as a strung-out and abusive mother in the 2016 award-winning film Moonlight. The next year she became an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for her contribution to drama.

Harris will be talking about her new movie, Black and Blue, today on Good Morning America, followed by another interview on GM3: Strahan, Sara & Keke. Both shows appear on ABC. She is also making an appearance on the syndicated Live with Kelly and Ryan, as well.

The award-winning actress stars in Screen Gem’s thriller Black and Blue as Alicia West, a rookie cop who not only witnesses a murder but her body camera captures a drug dealer’s death at the hands of another cop – her partner.

Surrounded by “dirty cops,” Alicia goes on the run, meeting a man named Milio (played by Tyrese Gibson) who offers to help her expose the murder. To add to the mayhem, a gang leader has also put a bounty on the officer’s life. And you thought your job was hard.

“Everything for me is always about the script,” Harris told Nola. “Does it challenge me in a completely different way? Is it a film that’s impactful? And does it represent women, and black women in particular, in a different light? And I feel like this movie does all of these things.”

For her next project, Harris will go dark playing the role of villain Shriek in the sequel to Tom Hardy’s Venom.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Black and Blue will be released on October 25 by Screen Gems.