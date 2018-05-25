Naked and Afraid XL All-Stars exclusive: Terrifying close encounter with a male lion

In what is quite possibly the most terrifying footage thus far from Naked and Afraid XL: All-Stars, two naked survivalists are woken in the middle of the night by the deep baritone of a male lion’s roar!

In our exclusive clip, which was filmed with infrared to see the action, two survivalists are risen from their slumber by the unmistakable growl and the roar of a man killer on the prowl — and he’s nearby.

This week, Redemption group participants Lacey Jones and Shane Lewis are abruptly startled by this roving apex predator. The lion is the king of the jungle and these two TV reality show contestants are a potential dinner for him.

The Redemption group are in their second Naked and Afraid XL challenge and include Clarence Gilmer (Honduras and South Africa), Lacey Jones (Belize and Ecuador), Shane Lewis (Costa Rica and Colombia) and Matt Wright (Thailand and Ecuador).

A veteran, Lacey served in the U.S. Army from 2007 to 2010 and was deployed to Iraq when it was an absolute war zone. After her attempt in Belize, Lacey enrolled in a Ph.D. program and studied for a pilot’s license.

A native of Maine, Lacey grew up just like the kids in the film Captain Fantastic with Viggo Mortensen. Her family lived completely off the grid. The survival skills that she is most noted for include fire starting and shelter building, and she is a keen problem solver. Lacey is also now a mother of two children.

However, in our sneak preview, she does appear extremely afraid when the lion makes his presence known.

Connecticut native Shane Lewis grew up in tougher circumstance and was in foster care as a child. He is an electrician by trade who counts his best skills as being able to build shelters and source potable water, while also having the acumen to fish and identify edible plants.

Prior to Naked and Afraid, Shane backpacked around the world, visiting over 70 countries.

You have to give it to Shane, he keeps his head as he counsels Lacey to not run and scream as loud as she can to thwart any ambush. The two bravely stand their ground but make no mistake, the two really come close to being lion dinner in Africa’s Selati River Basin.

There’s a reason the lion is at top of the food chain. Nothing other than human trophy hunters preys on lions. They are built perfectly to hunt with strong leg muscles for running and sharp claws to grasp and hold down their prey.

Their big, sharp teeth cut right through hides and get to the meat. Normally the lionesses do the hunting in teams at night because their great night vision picks out their potential dinner easily in the dark.

But this male lion was restless. Watch to see how the two fare as the lion paces in the dark, and if their efforts standing their ground pays off. Also, what you can learn if you find yourself suddenly in the space of a dangerous animal.

Naked and Afraid XL All-Stars airs Sundays at 10/9c on Discovery.