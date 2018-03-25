Naked and Afraid couple’s terror at night-time encounter with predator

On the latest Naked and Afraid, survivalist Gabrielle Balassone is paired up with a man named Brian — who appears less versed in survivalist training than she is.

In Monsters and Critics’ exclusive clip above, Brian is tasked with making a fire to keep away biting insects and nocturnal predators…but it doesn’t go as planned.

The extreme survival show sees contestants left out in the wilderness with no food, shelter or even clothes.

In the snake-filled Mississippi swamps, Gabrielle, a former fan survivalist, takes on the 21-day challenge as she and Brian must beat back deadly snakes, blood-sucking mosquitos, and nocturnal predators. The pair also endure a non-stop thunderstorm that lasts a week.

In our clip, Brian attempts to make a fire and fails miserably while he and Gabrielle are eaten alive by insects mosquitoes. No fire means no protection from the crawlies and fanged beasts out lurking in the dark.

On Facebook, a video shows they do eventually get the fire lit — but it doesn’t keep one fearsome night-time predator away…

This season of Naked and Afraid also features Alyassiri, the first Muslim female participant and a mother of three from Iowa, who is paired with Duke Brady, a 36-year-old wilderness guide from California. He famously was stung on his genitals by a yellowjacket.

Last week, a swarm of biting insects known as chaquistes created utter misery for nude contestants Caesar Aliva, a martial arts instructor and self-described shaman, and “strong ass Cajun woman” Leah Chandler, a psych ward nurse and married mom from Dry Prong, Louisiana.

Naked and Afraid airs Sundays at 10/9c on Discovery.