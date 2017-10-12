Mysteries at the Museum’s Don Wildman heads to Romania in search of truth behind vampire folklore

This week on Mysteries at the Museum, Don Wildman heads to Romania where vampire folklore is deeply embedded in the local culture.

Legends and stories about vampires might go back as far as the Mayans and Ancient Greeks, but the ones most familiar to us are those stemming from Europe and in particular Transylvania in Romania. The lofty castles perched high on mountain side and dark forest full of mystery are fruitful ground for folktales and terrifying tales of the creatures of the night that drink human blood.

Wildman tries to get to the bottom of the many stories and uncover the truth behind Vlad the Impaler, who inspired stories of most famous vampire of them all, Dracula.

