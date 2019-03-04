Myra Tran’s American Idol audition has judges on their feet but she already won a singing competition

The American Idol auditions are always full of unusual stories about those who made it to the stage against all odds and Myra Tran is one of them.

Myra shared with the judges that she was nervous and very excited to be there, sharing that she just moved to the U.S. last year from Vietnam.

When Myra Tran took the stage, no one imagined what they might hear when she started to sing. Her song of choice was Jennifer Hudson’s One Night Only, which is almost on the level of trying to sing Whitney Houston.

When Myra began to sing, everyone was in shock, even the judges. She has incredible pipes! Katy Perry sat in shock, her jaw dropped as Myra Tran belted out the vocals. Lionel Richie mumbled under his breath and as Myra hit a high note, all three judges high-fived.

“Wow…wow…wow!” Lionel exclaimed as all three judges gave her a standing ovation.

“You’re in high school?” Katy said in disbelief. After Myra confirmed she said again, “You sing in high school…”

“Yes I’m in the choir,” Myra told them.

“You ARE the choir,” Lionel exclaimed.

When Myra Tran told the American Idol judges that she’s only been in the United States for one year, they couldn’t seem to believe it.

Luke Bryan said, “You’re up there with the Kelly Clarkson’s of the world.”

With that, Myra Tran clutched her chest in disbelief. Being compared to Kelly Clarkson, the first American Idol winner and a true success story is a very high compliment.

There’s no denying that Myra can go very far during this season on American Idol and she just might have what it takes to win it all.

After a bit of digging, we learned that Myra already knows all about winning though, after taking the top prize on Season 2 of X-Factor Vietnam in 2016. Her real name is Trần Minh Như and she truly does have an incredible voice.

Myra has her own YouTube channel featuring many popular songs including an amazing cover of Despacito as seen below.

Myra Tran’s cover of Who You Are is also worth a listen.

With more than 10,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel and a singing competition under her belt, Myra is in it to win it on this season of American Idol and she already has a fanbase ready to vote for her.

American Idol returns on Wednesday, March 6 at 8/7c on ABC.