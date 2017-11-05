My Giant Life exclusive: Lindsay left in shock as Krista says she’s moving out

Emotions run high on tonight’s My Giant Life finale as Krista Kay tells Lindsay Hayward about her plans to move out — catching Lindsay completely by surprise.

Krista tells Lindsay she needs “to get her life together” and be on her own, but Lindsay is taking it personally.

“I don’t think there was anything bad I did as a roommate, but this…this is just unacceptable,” says Lindsay in a side interview as she wipes tears from her eyes.

Lindsay is a hard one to break any bad news too, it appears. Krista nervously tells Lindsay the news, saying: “Well I just want to, er…let you know that…I’m gonna be moving out at the end of the month.” Crickets and stares.

Lindsay says off camera in a separate interview: “As soon as Krista told me this I had a million things running through my head. How am I gonna pay rent? Find another roommate who’s not weird?”

She adds: “I don’t like to show pain or give anybody the opportunity to hurt me. I thought Krista and I were really close friends.”

Krista explains she knew breaking with Lindsay was going to be a difficult task. She says: “I could avoid confrontation by staying in the apartment, but that’s not gonna happen. I made my decision.”

My Giant Life airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.