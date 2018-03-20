My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s Whitney Thore considers adopting child 

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore is considering adopting a child, the Season 5 finale of the show reveals.

However, when she reveals the plan to her family it doesn’t go down well. Whitney reveals on the episode: “I’ve always thought about adopting a child who needs a loving home.”

But when she breaks the news to her dad Glenn he tells her: “I’d like you to go the traditional route — get married and then have children.” However, Whitney then lays out her own arguments to Glenn and her mom Babs, saying: “I’m not tied to the idea of finding a husband before I have a child.”

At one point she jokes with best friend Tal Fish: “Hey Tal, do you want kids?” He replies: “Someday, if I had the right person to raise them with.” She later tells him: “If I’m going to adopt, then we could co-parent,” — an idea that appears to leave Tal startled.

Whitney has never been sure if she can actually have a child due to her polycistic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which caused a false pregnancy that was shown on the show last year. And when it comes to men, things have gone from bad to worse since her split from ex-boyfriend Lennie Alehat.

The Season 5 finale of My Big Fat Fabulous Life also sees Buddy Bell — recently out of rehab for cocaine addiction — sit down for a final heart-to-heart with Heather, when he reveals a complete bombshell which she never saw coming. Meanwhile, Whitney is also left questioning her friendship with him.

Last week Whitney and Babs had to come to terms with the tragic loss of pet pig Mr. Pigglesworth.

Dear Whitney: The Importance of Routines and Dreams Whitney Way Thore reveals why she loves sticking to a routine, what would be her ultimate dream, and more in the latest "Dear Whitney"! Posted by My Big Fat Fabulous Life on Thursday, March 15, 2018

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC.