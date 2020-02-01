My 600-lb Life update: Lindsey Witte is a knock-out as new pictures emerge

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

My 600-lb Life star Lindsey Witte was featured on one of the more popular episodes of the TLC series and today, she posted a side by side photo that shows how much she has changed in her weight-loss journey.

Lindsey was beautiful to begin with but now she’s stunning and looks so happy and healthy.

On her page Second Chance Success – The Real Lindsey Witte, the My 600-lb Life star posted this image calling it “Face to face Friday”:

Who is Lindsey Witte?

As we previously reported, Lindsey Witte was the most promising of all the stories for Season 8.

Witte is an Iowa native has made significant changes since her filming for TLC’s My 600-lb Life. Describing who she is on Facebook, she writes:

“As seen on TV … My 600 lb Life, Season 8 Episode 2 Airs on January 8th, 2020 on TLC at 7 pm CST. Come with me along this journey to good health.”

A young woman in a marriage that appeared strained and unbalanced at times, the 39-year-old Lindsey Witte weighed more than 600 pounds when she consulted with the fan-favorite bariatric surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan of Houston, Texas.

Thanks to Dr. Now’s famous 1,200-calorie diet that strikes carbs and sugar, reports from TLC reveal that she lost nearly 200 pounds before bariatric surgery. The weight loss gave the medical team the confidence that the patient, in this case, Lindsey has been very diligent about sticking to the behavior changes required to shed the massive amounts of weight.

In her initial episode, Witte was shown to have a good job and lived with a loving husband, Paul, who had issues of his own.

Will Lindsey’s story be on Where Are They Now?

TLC wrote in their synopsis of her episode: “But now her food addiction is threatening to ruin everything. As she embarks on a weight loss journey to save her life, it is questioned whether her husband is a support or an addict himself.”

Paul was shown to have a short fuse with Lindsey. He did not handle her requests or his stress abut the situation very well. His purported alcohol addictions were likely the root of his issues, and her move to Houston raised more questions regarding their relationship. Hopefully, their relationship grew stronger as she shed the pounds.

On her Instagram account, she posts pictures of herself and motivational memes for her fans who follow her journey. One of our favorites shows off her sense of humor about this arduous task of losing weight:

View this post on Instagram True statement! #onedayatatime #weightlossjourney #drnowzaradan #my600lblife A post shared by Lindsey Witte (@second_chance_success) on Jan 19, 2020 at 4:56pm PST

She also looks to be promoting some low sodium and sugar seasonings named Flavorgod for people to cook with that look really tasty too.

We hope that Lindsey Witte will star in a TLC My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now, and from the looks of her photos, she will be one of the best success stories of the weight-loss reality TV series franchise.

My 600-lb Life airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on TLC.