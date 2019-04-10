My 600-lb Life recap: Angela G throws a curveball, quits program for now

On the latest episode of My 600-lb Life, Ross, Ohio native Angela Gutierrez backed out of the commitment to move to Houston, Texas after her first (and only) meeting with Dr. Nowzaradan.

But her resolve to lose weight has not wavered, she cannot leave her charge, 11-year-old cousin Lacy who she now is acting as a surrogate mother to as Lacy’s biological parents are checked out.

Her decision to stay in Ohio and stick to the 1200-calorie a day diet was a shocking curveball in the TLC series that has seen death and great successes this season and it was not expected.

Angela G’s path to 600 pounds

In a series of throwback photos and recollections, Angela shares her feelings that her mother Barbara never was truly proud of her or loved her, and that stigma weighed heavily on her. The weight of her mother’s judgment made the actual scale creep upwards and by the end of high school, Angela was at 200 pounds.

Her early years were pretty wild with partying, and she married her first husband quite young. At age 20 she was married to Jose, her daughter Andrea’s father who she says she “cheated on” when Andrea was 7 months old. He disappeared from her life.

Then her second marriage to Daryl was one filled with abuse. They had a son, Christopher, and she had her first gastric bypass after his birth.

Daryl left Angela and she spiraled out of control with drinking. Barbara took her kids and left Angela to deal with rehab and even a stint in a mental facility until she got her life together, which she did.

At her only weigh in in Houston, she tipped the scales at 608 pounds.

Angela’s crutch: Family

Since those difficult earlier years, Angela is now a devoted grandmother and loving stepmother of sorts to her cousin Lacy, who is very young. Lacy’s parents made bad choices and she opted to stay with Angela. Andrea, Angela’s daughter and her brother Travis were against Angela moving to Houston and Angela felt she got no support from any family member.

It felt like the issue was the obligation to her charge, Lacy and financial reasons that held Angela back from committing to the move to Texas.

Angela’s good friend Eric

Eric was an old boyfriend who remained friendly with her and was her last resort to get to Houston.

He was kind and there when she needed him, and he appeared to be in ill health as well, requiring oxygen to breathe when they got the hotel room in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

It took three days of driving with stops to get Angela down to Houston.

Dr. Now’s diet works!

We saw with Angela, who did the no carb, high protein 1200-calorie a day diet and was considerably slimmer and smaller by the episode end. Dr. Now’s diet really works for those who stick to it and follow it consistently.

Despite not staying in Houston, Angela showed how she made lettuce wrap sandwiches, turkey burgers and vegetables and stuck to the protein and veg plates with lots of salads.

She even resisted the urge to have ice cream with Lacy at the end of the show. She drove Lacy to a Baskin Robbin’s ice cream shop, and at the top of the show, that would have been physically impossible for her to do.

Angela as she is today

Angela looks pretty good and even though she quit the program, her recent photos reveal a woman who is much smaller than the one we met at the beginning of the series.

Her Facebook page is a testament to her love of family and her feeling pretty once again.

We will see if she makes the cut for the Where Are They Now episodes coming up soon!

My 600-lb Life airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.