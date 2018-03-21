My 600-lb Life: Mother of six Renee’s horrific childhood abuse story

Imagine your own mother witnesses you being molested as a child — and does nothing about it. Tonight’s My 600-lb Life on TLC features the traumatic story of Renee, a mother of six children who recounts her road to weighing 631 pounds.

In the clip above, Renee describes her horrific childhood. She was the product of an affair between her mother and the husband of her mother’s best friend. Knowing she was not a full-blooded sister to her brothers made her unsure of her place in the family.

This was exacerbated by her mother’s embarrassment of her existence and then complete lack of any maternal love or protection. When Renee was nine years old, she was molested by her stepfather in full view of her own mother.

It was a grandmother and food that gave Renee her only solace. She would read with her nana and eat gingersnaps in bed.

As an adult, Renee later found success as a plus-size model, embracing her weight and becoming an advocate for “big is beautiful”.

But too much “big” led to problems as her health crumbled. She now must have her children act as carers for her basic needs including bathroom functions. Understandably, Renee is devastated that she is unable to be the mom to them she wants to be.

Only 53 years old, Renne is desperate for help from weight-loss specialist Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in Houston, Texas, to turn her life around while she still can.



