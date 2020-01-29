My 600-lb Life’s Gina Krasley looks to have turned it around and looks much healthier now

On the next episode of My 600-lb Life, we meet Gina Krasley who has hit her rock bottom. Due to that, she’s enlisted TLC’s hit series and Dr. Younan Nowzaradan for help at his weight loss clinic down in Houston, Texas.

Gina and her wife Beth live with Gina’s mother at her home, but they don’t have her support. There is a rift as Gina’s mother and sister blame wife Beth for enabling and contributing to Gina’s spiraling weight problem.

Now it will take all of Gina’s will to leave home for Houston to get Dr. Now’s help, to save her life and her marriage.

Who is Gina Krasley?

Gina was Gina Marie LeMehaute in 2016 before she wed Beth Krasley, who has shared on her social media that she is very much in love. @beth070584 wrote: “I’m married to the love of my life on October 1, 2016. She is the best thing that ever happened to me. I could never live a day without her. I love you Gina!!!!”

On May 2, 2019, Beth, who is receiving a bit of flack from Gina’s immediate family, tweeted support for her wife Gina whose weight loss was by all accounts underway.

She said: “I’m so very proud of my wife, she’s doing this!!!! And she’s not letting anyone get her down!!! I just love you so much baby. Good job and keep up the hard work.”

The wedding vows of Gina Marie LeMehaute and Elizabeth Krasley were published online. Their vows were officiated by Todd Kenneth Snyder in New Jersey on October 1st, 2016.

Has Gina been posting on socials yet?

Yes, she has used her Facebook and Instagram accounts to show headshots of her changing looks online.

My 600-lb Life airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.