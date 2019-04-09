My 600-lb Life exclusive preview: Angela has meltdown but look how far she has come

In this My 600-lb Life exclusive preview for the upcoming episode, the arduous trip from Ohio to Houston, Texas to see Dr. Nowzaradan is revealed by Angela Gutierrez, the subject of this episode.

In the segment, we see that an exhausted Angela has a complete meltdown when she realizes her room has no handicapped bathroom facilities.

Her own family is unable to make this trip but Angela is fortunate that a man who cares for her will do the driving and is making sure she has what she needs.

It is an old flame, Eric, who still has love for her and agrees to join her t0 be her guide and carer as she gets closer to realizing her dream of weight loss surgery. But will she qualify for Dr. Now’s operation? She will have to lose over 100 pounds in one month to show Dr. Now that she means business.

Angela has two children and her youngest is her son, Chris, who has acted as her carer. He has taken a new job and has had to leave the care of his mother to others. She is also looking after her incarcerated cousin’s 11-year-old child.

In the episode, it is revealed that Angela has health issues on top of the morbid obesity, that she also suffers from Multiple Sclerosis (MS) which makes her even more immobile and in acute pain not just from carrying the extra weight but from all her joints and spine.

The official logline from TLC:

With her health rapidly deteriorating, Angela Gutierrez has several family members to count on, but none of them can help her make the changes she needs to get off the path she is on towards eating herself to death. Angela is close to her daughter Andrea, 23, but Andrea was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few years back and requires care of her own. Angela’s son Chris at age 19 has spent a lot of time and effort caring for his mother, but now he has a job and is on the cusp of having his own life, and Angela is too proud and scrupled as a mother to ask Chris to give this up to care for her. At the end of her rope, Angela reaches out to an old flame who just might recognize what a genuinely good heart Angela has and step forward to help her get the help she needs to embark on a weight-loss journey that will prolong her life and allow her to go on caring for her family.

Where is Angela now?

According to her Facebook page, she is living back in Ohio.

We haven’t watched the episode yet, but the indications are very good as we see how amazing she looks on her Facebook page.

She appears to be happy and not in need of an oxygen mask as she had in the preview. Most of her images posted are of her and her and her family.

My 600-lb Life airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.