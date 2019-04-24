My 600-lb Life Cillas Givens update: The biggest success story of the season, see him now!

On My 600-lb Life, we finally got a winner. Cillas Givens of Fairview, Oklahoma had what few very large men have, a loving, devoted woman, three doting daughters and a chance to regain a life that was passing him by in a hospital bed in a drab Oklahoma suburb.

His start in life was rough, like many on this series. His step-dad Jim was a cold fish, never loving or inclusive, and Cillas ballooned as a young man to the point that he quit school and gave up, eating his way to 729 pounds.

Somehow and some way, this morbidly obese man snagged a really pretty lady with three daughters and vowed never to make those girls feel lesser than or “step” anything.

They loved him despite his state of becoming bedridden, and Jessica, his fiance, knew she had to make that call to Dr. Now down in Houston.

Unlike the excuse makers and liars of the past few weeks, Cillas and Jessica got down to H-Town and he was immediately admitted to hospital. Under controlled circumstances, Cillas lost over 200 pounds.

Dr. Now was pleased and Cillas swore up and down he would become Dr. Now’s biggest success story.



And by the photos of him today he shares on his socials, he is rocking his weight loss!

Cillas is on his way to skin surgery for sure and will likely be the show’s biggest jaw-dropping reveal. He looks to be a different man.

All of the work and dedication earned him the gastric sleeve and now, with increased mobility and exercise and some food religion – those carbs y’all, they’re a killer – he is looking so good.

He didn’t make excuses. He didn’t wheedle or manipulate. He didn’t live in a fantasy world where most of the subjects have been this season. Cillas buckled down because he had a goal – to make a legit family with Jessica, get married and raise those girls with a dad who can work and do things dads do with their families.

We are so looking forward to seeing more of Cillas’ story unfold and see how he will look after the liberating skin surgery.

Bravo Cillas! We loved your journey to wellness, making Dr. Now smile and feel good about the work he does, and most of all thank you for investing in yourself for that great family who loves you.

My 600-lb Life airs Wednesdays on TLC.