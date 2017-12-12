My 600-lb Life promises harrowing and inspirational Season 6 in January 2018

My 600-lb Life is back for Season 6 in January with 14 new episodes featuring some heart-wrenching and inspiring stories.

Each two-hour episode will follow someone who has found themselves at the end of the line in respect of their life-endangering obesity. We see subjects struggle to get to grips with their food addictions and dependencies as their related health and mobility problems take over their entire life.

Everybody around them is also affected by their size, from lovers who can no longer be intimate, to children who now have a parent who cannot even play with them. There is also complexity in these relationships as many partners are also caregivers and at the end of the day some are also the people who are enabling them to continue to eat such large amounts of food.

The season premiere follows Lee and Rena, a couple who both suffer from obesity and who actually met in bariatric rehab. They were told that their relationship was not compatible with the clinic’s goals so they left and tried to make it on their own. But since then they have ballooned in weight and now they are looking for help from expert Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, possibly through gastric bypass surgery.

The new season of My 600-lb Life will start on Wednesday, January 10 at 8/7c on TLC with a special catch-up on the Assanti brothers from last season the week before on January 3.