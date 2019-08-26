Muslim wife? What was Avery’s mom talking about on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days was an exciting one for Avery and Omar, who seem to be everything the other expected and more.

The only one not convinced is Avery’s mom Teri. She does her research and has questions for her future son-in-law about how far his religious beliefs extend.

Armed with her cell phone and quick google search, Teri asks Omar about whether or not he would hit Avery after reading something she found online.

Teri explained that she looked up “Muslim Wife” on Google and found something about when it is acceptable for a man to put his hands on his wife.

Despite several passages about how men should be kind and gentle to their wives, Avery’s mom seemed to fixate on another one. It seemingly permits men to beat their wives for not obeying.

Both Avery and Omar seemed stunned when Teri brought up what she found in her “Muslim Wife” search. However, Omar didn’t deny his right to put hands on his wife. Avery finally began to realize, that as nice as Omar is, he’s very conservative. He might not be as perfect as she wants to think.

Of course, Avery’s mom is going out of her way to find reasons not to like Omar. She put up quite a fuss when Avery didn’t want to wear a tight wedding dress after Omar commented on it. Avery is doing her best to be Halal, and Teri is doing her best to instigate issues and question everything Omar says and does.

At dinner, Teri pushed Avery to drink wine, despite knowing she was not drinking alcohol anymore. Avery has been practicing her new religion for six months now. There is no way her mom should be shocked that Avery turned down an alcoholic beverage.

What it looked like she wanted to do was to have Omar question whether Avery gave up drinking or not.

In the sneak peek for next week, we see that Avery and Omar finally deal with some drama as Avery tries to determine if being a Muslim wife is what she really wants.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.