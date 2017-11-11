Murderous bride Ashley Humphrey talks on Killer Women with Piers Morgan

This week Killer Women with Piers Morgan travels to Gadsden Correctional Facility in Florida to speak with killer bride Ashley Humphrey, who murdered just a day after getting married.

July 5, 2003, in Pinellas Park, Florida, and 37-year-old Sandra “Sandee” Rozzo had just returned home from her shift at the Green Iguana bar when she was shot dead in her garage.

Detectives soon homed in on her co-worker Timothy “Tracey” Humphrey, who’d had a short but volatile relationship with Sandee. They’d met at a Florida nightclub but things soon took a sour turn when Tracey was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and beating Sandee. His trial was due to begin just a month after she was murdered.

However, Tracey had a good alibi for the murder and a friend who verified it. But when police looked a little deeper they found that Tracey had married Ashley Humphrey the day before the murder and her cell phone records placed her near the murder scene.

The 20-year-old one day bride was arrested for first-degree murder and whilst awaiting trial she confessed to shooting Sandee eight times at close range. Humphrey told detectives that her and Tracey had plotted to kill Sandee and in fact had tried before.

This led to her pleading guilty to second-degree murder and Tracey being charged with first-degree murder. She was given a 25 year sentence and will be released in 2028, Tracey was given life without parole.

