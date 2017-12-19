Murder and dismemberment of cheerleaders Jennifer Bolduc and Sarah Hajney on Village of the Damned

This week on Village of the Damned, the run of murders and deaths in Dryden could not seemingly get any worse until in 1996 two cheerleaders went missing.

Jennifer Bolduc and Sarah Hajney were inseparable friends and popular cheerleaders, so when they went missing police and locals began a huge search and made an arrest.

31-year-old computer lathe operator, and neighbor to the Hajneys, John B. Andrews was the chief suspect. He had a record for aggravated assaults and burglary and was dishonorably discharged from the Air Force after he assaulted the wife of another airman using a barbell.

However, initially he was just held for kidnapping but the girls remains were soon found spread over the woods of Madison and Chenango counties, he’d dismembered the bodies. Andrews was held and it was expected that prosecutors might seek the death penalty, but he hung himself in prison before his trial could begin.

