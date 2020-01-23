Mr. Peanut dies at 104: Who was the voice of the Planters mascot?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Planters has announced the death of Mr. Peanut. The iconic mascot of Planters Peanuts died at the age of 104.

The Estate of Mr. Peanut announced his death on his personal Twitter account earlier today.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut.”

The Twitter account later posted a pre-Super Bowl ad documenting the sad moment that the animated, monocled mascot with a top hat died while traveling in his Nutmobile in the company of Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh.

The video was accompanied by the message:

“We’re devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone. He died doing what he did best – having people’s backs when they needed him most. #RIPeanut.”

The video shows Mr. Peanut, Wesley Snipes, and Matt Walsh traveling on a windy road, eating Planters Peanuts and singing merrily. Walsh suddenly noticed an armadillo in the middle of the road.

Mr. Peanut swerved to avoid the animal but lost control, and his Nutmobile ran over the edge of a cliff and down a canyon.

Mr. Peanut and his companion are shown hanging on a branch over the canyon beneath. The branch began to break because it was not sturdy enough to carry the weight of all three.

Mr. Peanut decided to sacrifice himself by letting go of and falling to his death.

Twitter reacts

Twitter was immediately flooded with messages from people offering their condolences following the unfortunate incident. Several famous brands also posted eulogies in honor of Mr. Peanut.

RIP Mr. Peanut who was a splendid source of protein to vegans everywhere.#RIPeanut 🥜🧐 https://t.co/YS9IImRxlW — PETA (@peta) January 22, 2020

Help us give a 21 dunk salute to our nutty and sweet friend #RIPeanut ⚫️

🥛 https://t.co/XdG0MoRUCr — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 22, 2020

We, too, would sacrifice it all for the nut #RIPeanut (a real one). — SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) January 22, 2020

He may have been completely nuts, but he died a hero. #RIPeanut https://t.co/3wdxokAUHk — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 22, 2020

People have since been debating the motive behind the announcement of the death of Mr. Peanut ahead of Super Bowl LIV when the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida on Sunday, February 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Some conspiracy theorists argued that Planters was phasing out the mascot ahead of the launch of a new marketing campaign that will have a new mascot.

Some suggested that Planters could resurrect the beloved mascot with a new look.

Here are some of the dark conspiracy theories that Twitter users shared on the social media platform.

mr peanut was assassinated by the us government for attempting to achieve racial unity through his work with george washington carver. rip to a true ally — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 22, 2020

planters is merely faking the death of mr. peanut to generate hype for his eventual return, much as the apostles did with jesus — mark (@kept_simple) January 22, 2020

Planters Mr. Peanut mascot was created by a schoolboy, Antonio Gentile, in 1916.

Bill Hader was the voice of Mr. Peanut

The voice of Mr. Peanut was SNL’s, Bill Hader. Hader replaced Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) as the voice of Mr. Peanut in 2013.

Bill Hader is known for playing Stefon on SNL. He also appeared in several movies, including Superbad, Men in Black, and It Chapter Two. He is best known today for his Emmy-winning performance on the hit HBO series Barry.

Downey Jr. was the first actor to voice Mr. Peanut. Although Mr. Peanut has been around since 1916, he did not start speaking until after Downey Jr. began voicing him in 2010.