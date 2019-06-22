Mount Wilson Ranch on Ghost Adventures: One of the ‘strangest places’ Zak Bagans has ever been

On the upcoming episode of Ghost Adventures, Zak Bagans and his crew are headed to Mount Wilson Ranch, outside of Pioche, Nevada.

The area is remote with only a few houses and a whole lot of desert surrounding it. As the team has said, this area is so far away from everything that “no one can hear you scream.”

While Mount Wilson Ranch is said to be haunted by both Native Americans and Cowboys, the site has also reportedly seen UFO activity, making it a perfect spot for Ghost Adventures to examine.

Because of its history of paranormal activity, Mount Wilson Ranch was once owned by National Institute of Discovery Science founder Robert Bigelow.

This is the one of the STRANGEST places I have ever been NEW #GhostAdventures Tomorrow “Mount Wilson Ranch” FIND OUT why the founder of Bigelow Aerospace owned this ranch to do paranormal and extraterrestrial studies here… this place is INSANE pic.twitter.com/rvttYkJo5g — Zak Bagans 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@Zak_Bagans) June 21, 2019

Bigelow is an American businessman and the owner of Bigelow Aerospace. He also now owns the Budget Suites of America hotel chain. Bigelow has said in the past that he is “absolutely convinced” that aliens have visited Earth and has spent millions of dollars researching that.

Currently, those interested in seeking out paranormal activity, or just those looking for a cozy vacation spot, can stay in vacation rentals at Mount Wilson Ranch, which happens to have a 5-star rating on Yelp.

Some have even gushed about the incredible views and the oversized rooms available just 25 miles from Pioche, Nevada.

Could Mount Wilson be some sort of UFO portal? There have been numerous extraterrestrial sightings over the years — but how true are these claims? We’re about to find out. #GhostAdventures is all new this Saturday at 9|8c! Get a sneak peek >>> https://t.co/2ces3vAsCT pic.twitter.com/xnptUiCC1M — Ghost Adventures (@GhostAdventures) June 21, 2019

Now considered a “living” ghost town with a population of just 900, Pioche has been called “badder than Tombstone, badder than Dodge City and all the rest.”

Having a sordid history as part of the Wild, Wild West, some of the hauntings are said to be those who were killed by thieves and bandits back in the 1800s.

Now, Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew will be heading there to see if they can detect any paranormal activity and uncover the mysteries that have haunted the grounds.

Ghost Adventures airs Saturdays at 9/8c on the Travel Channel.