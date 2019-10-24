Mother Debbie announces her return to Pillow Talk with Colt Johnson

Colt Johnson and his mother Debbie are headed back to Pillow Talk after appearing and then disappearing from the TLC series earlier this season.

Some 90 Day Fiance fans have wondered since Debbie and Colt stopped appearing on Pillow Talk if they had been removed from the show. After all, they just weren’t there anymore, having been replaced by other 90 Day Fiance cast members, including Alexei and Loren.

That clearly wasn’t the end for them, though, and since Mother Debbie made her announcement on Instagram that they would be back, Colt has shared his excitement about the appearance too.

“WE’RE BACK!! Two night special pillow talk. After the tell all Sunday & Monday night at 11:00 /10:00 central. This is going to be great. Yay,” Debbie wrote in the caption of her photo.

In the comments, Colt added a simple “Yaaaaaay” to let fans know he’s happy to be returning too.

Mother Debbie and Colt Johnson will be on the show this coming Sunday and Monday as 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days wraps up. The series will be airing on both nights as Before the 90 Days wraps up the end of the season and then moves into the Tell All, which should be pretty juicy.

Quite a few fans shared their excitement to have Mother Debbie and Colt returning to Pillow Talk with some even asking where they went in the first place.

Another commenter weighed in, making it clear that there are preferred 90 Day Fiance cast members when it comes to the commentary on Pillow Talk. She wrote, “Yeah!!! I can’t stand Andre and Libby ! I like you two.”

In past episodes of Pillow Talk that featured Mother Debbie and Colt, the pair have shared the couch instead of a bed, like the couples do. And Colt has been highly entertaining for many, as he snacks on Lunchables and drinks pouches while watching the show with his mom.

Pillow Talk will air on Sunday and Monday following 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days at 11/10c on TLC.