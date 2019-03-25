25th March 2019 10:35 AM ET

It was Hollywood night on American Idol and viewers got a big surprise when Moriah Formica made her on-screen appearance.

Already known for her run on Season 13 of The Voice, those watching as the singing competition hopefuls started fighting their way to the Top 20 already know that Moriah can sing — but does she have what it takes to make it to the top this time?

Moriah Formica was featured just last season on The Voice and she even managed to make it to their Top 20. So imagine our surprise when she popped up on Hollywood night on American Idol to compete in the group round.

Paired with Myra Tran, Juan Pablo and Jade Flores, they called their group Diversity, but instead they seemed to be dealing with a bit of adversity as they dealt with clashing personalities and just couldn’t seem to get along.

That didn’t stop Diversity from rocking their version of Kelly Clarkson’s Stronger, allowing all four members of the group to move on to the next round.

Moriah was just 16 years old when she began her run on The Voice. She almost made it too, getting eliminated by her coach just before the live rounds began.

Still a teenager, Moriah now has a chance to make her way to the top on a new network and a new show as she proves to still have some serious pipes during her debut on American Idol. The guitar-wielding rocker has talent beyond her age and it’s exciting to see her back on stage.

Already equipped with a fanbase that is continuing to grow, expect to see much more of Moriah Formica. In the meantime, here are a few of her performances from The Voice, proving that she is a huge talent and will be a force to be reckoned with on this season of American Idol.

She also has her own YouTube channel that shows off her talent. While we wait to see Moriah Formica appear again on American Idol, there are plenty of videos to keep fans busy.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.