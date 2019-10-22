Monique Samuels finally responds to reports that she fought Candiace DIllard

Monique Samuels has responded to reports that she has a black eye after rumors surface that she and The Real Housewives of Potomac costar Candiace Dillard got into a physical altercation during filming.

The Instagram post started off with Monique posting a selfie with the caption, “Perfectly imperfect… yet, still blessed, highly favored and unfiltered”.

A fan then commented, “Monique said ‘Black eye where?'”

Monique replied, “only hazel eyes over here boo.”

Monique said that was the first she had heard about that, but later clarified, after fans thought she was talking about the fight that she “was speaking about the ‘black eye.'”

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac are currently filming the upcoming season. The last we saw of Monique and Candiace, they hugged it out on the reunion and while crying, admitted that they missed each other. Monique later confirmed that they were no longer getting along.

It was later reported that the two Real Housewives of Potomac stars had a physical altercation while filming at a vineyard. Candiace allegedly threw a drink at Monique. Monique reportedly “dragged her.”

And while Monique Samuels went out of her way to prove that she didn’t have a black eye, she did not deny getting into a fight with her Real Housewives of Potomac castmate Candiace Dillard.

The ladies still continued on with their plans after the alleged RHOP altercation. Monique attended an event that inducted her husband into the Redskins Hall of Fame.

Fellow castmate Ashley Darby and her family were also in attendance.

Candiace attended a fundraiser for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a non-profit that issues scholarships and helps to support students attending public HBCUs.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns Spring 2020 on Bravo.