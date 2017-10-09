Moniece Slaughter vows to send Alexis Skyy ‘packing’ on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood

Moniece Slaughter serves Alexis her walking papers on this week’s Love & Hip Hop Hollywood — after vowing to send her “packing”.

LHHH fans will know that the pair had a vicious brawl in the street in downtown LA during filming for the current Season 4.

And this week’s episode sees Moniece promise to do the dirty work for Masika Kalysha after Alexis and Zell Swag record a track telling Masika: “Bitch, you’re no-one.”

Moniece tells Masika: “This is why you have friends like me. Let me do the dirty work. My petty cup has been replenished. It’s time to send her packing.”

The episode also sees Masika come face-to-face with Hazel-E, who branded her a “deadbeat, prostitute, porn star of a mother” in a post on Instagram.

But Masika didn’t take kindly to it after the message was posted alongside a picture of her and her baby daughter Khari, along with the headline of a story where Masika was accused of child neglect after the youngster allegedly swallowed a Xanax tablet.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.