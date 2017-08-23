Monday Night Football: Seth DeValve, other white players support black teammates

The fallout of former Giants player Colin Kaepernick is still reverberating in the National Football League (NFL).

If you missed the Monday Night Football preseason game between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, a poignant and profound thing happened.

Seth DeValve took a knee with his black teammates in prayer to support racial solidarity. He was the first white player to do so.

White players Chris Long (Philadelphia Eagles defensive end) and Justin Britt (Seattle Seahawks center) also put their arms on their black teammates’ shoulders as they protested during the national anthem.

DeValve took a stand and bent the knee because he said he would be raising children that would not racially resemble him. DeValve’s wife Erica Harris, whom he wed this summer in Connecticut, is African-American.

Talking about the moment, DeValve explained: “We took the opportunity to pray for our country and for the men and women in this country during that time.”

Along with DeValve, Cleveland Browns’ Christian Kirksey, Jabrill Peppers, and Jason McCourty were each interviewed in the locker room about their prayer protest during the national anthem prior to playing the New York Giants in the preseason.

You can watch their responses in the video below.

DeValve said: “The United States is the greatest country in the world. It is because it provides opportunities to its citizens that no other country does.

“The issue is that it doesn’t provide equal opportunity to everybody. And I wanted to support my African-American teammates today who wanted to take a knee.

“We wanted to draw attention to the fact that there are things in this country that still need to change.

“I myself will be raising children that don’t look like me, and I want to do my part as well to do everything I can to raise them in a better environment than we have right now.”

Talking about how it came about, he added: “Just the other day, guys started to talk about it.

“We should come up with something that we can do and try to get as many people involved to show that we support [Eagles safety] Malcolm Jenkins, [Seahawks defensive end] Michael Bennett — other guys around the league that are trying to use their platform and also doing things in the community to try to help and show we all want to try to come together as a nation and do better for ourselves.”

Recently Rev. Jesse Jackson called for NFL owners to have the “courage” to rehire Colin Kaepernick, who began the anthem protest and is currently a free agent.