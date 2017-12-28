Moment Tamar Braxton moves out and files for divorce unfolds on Tamar & Vince season finale

The moment Tamar Braxton finally decides to move out and file for divorce from Vince Herbert unfolds tonight on the Tamar & Vince Season 5 finale.

The pair’s deteriorating relationship has been followed over the course of the show’s fifth season.

And tonight fans will finally see the moment she puts in place her secret plan to move out and start proceedings to end the marriage.

The episode also sees the lead-up to the big moment, which initially gets put on hold after Herbert’s car accident earlier this year.

The pair are also followed as they release her new album together. But Tamar’s frustration with their relationship continues and she finally makes the big move, which took place in October this year.

Watch a clip below as she visits the new home she plans to move to, not having told Vince what she is anticipating doing.

And then see her remove her ring and leave it on the table in what is thought to be the actual moment she moved out of the pair’s home.

She says: “I signed up to be married and to go though trials and tribulations, but nobody can live like this.” She adds: “It’s the hardest thing in the world to break somebody’s heart.”

Tamar & Vince season finale airs tonight at 9/8c on WE tv.