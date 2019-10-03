Molly on Survivor 39: Who is member of Vokai Tribe on new season?

Molly Byman is a Survivor 39 cast member who began as a member of the Vokai Tribe. The fall 2019 installment of the show didn’t start very well for Molly, though, as she was featured in Episode 2.

A full recap of that episode is available, but the summary is that Molly was sent home at Tribal Council. She was the second person eliminated this season and didn’t even come close to meeting the idols on the show.

The natural conclusion to reach, here, is that Molly played the game wrong. She could have used a few moments with former castaways Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, who are serving as mentors this season. That’s a debate for another day, though, as the next time CBS viewers will see Molly is during the Reunion Show on finale night.

Twists. Turns. Familiar faces. Check out the first two minutes of #Survivor: Island Of The Idols! pic.twitter.com/dtNyxbIZ51 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 25, 2019

Who was Molly on Survivor 39?

Molly is a 27-year-old law student who listed her hometown as Boston, Massachusetts. Had she just been able to meet with Boston Rob, they could have bonded a bit, and he might have shown her how to survive in the game. Instead, she got blindsided.

During her pre-show interviews, Molly stated that her hobbies included sunning, skiing, playing board games, and balling out for delicious meals. She described herself as competitive, resilient, and vibrant while stating that one of her biggest pet peeves was slow walkers and slow talkers.

Though she is only 27, Molly has already taught middle school for five years and lists it as the accomplishment that she is the proudest of so far. It’s unclear if she will now list her appearance on Survivor, but being the second person sent home on Season 39 wasn’t too impressive.

Never judge a book by its cover. This law student may look sunny on the surface, but her intense strategy could become a threat to her fellow #Survivor 39 castaways. pic.twitter.com/bAJM3CyICW — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 12, 2019

Survivor: Island of the Idols has already become a fun installment in the reality competition show, and viewers are getting very interested in seeing how this is all going to play out. For Molly Byman, we already know the answer.

