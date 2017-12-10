Molly has meltdown as she tells Luis to pack his bags on 90 Day Fiancé

Prepare for drama on this week’s 90 Day Fiancé — as Molly has a meltdown and tells Luis to take his engagement ring back and pack his bags.

The moment comes as the pair share a heated conversation with Molly — who confronts Luis about his negative comments — telling him: “You can take your little ring, and pack your stuff…this is not what I expected at all.”

But while Molly is in tears Luis just looks on absently, almost smiling.

The episode, titled Breaking Point, also sees Evelyn and David discuss their fight, while Josh and Aika see a fertility doctor, and Elizabeth heads to Miami for her bachelorette party.

Meanwhile, things turn hostile when David’s children meet Annie, and Nicole and Azan say good-bye to each other in Morocco…

This love story is turning ugly. #90DayFiance Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Saturday, December 9, 2017

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.