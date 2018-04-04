Molested at age five, Schenee’s heartbreaking story on My 600-lb Life

On tonight’s tragic My 600-lb Life, a woman who was molested as a young child recalls the events that led to a life of overeating to assuage the pain of the event.

Trauma plus time has lead tonight’s subject on My 600-lb Life, Schenee, to weigh over 600 pounds as an adult.

Imagine you are only five-years-old and a trusted family member brutally rapes you? Schenee recounts her horrific story tonight in our exclusive clip, and it is verified by her mother Verlena who thought Schenee was safe at her uncle’s house.

But an older cousin had cornered Schenee while she was out of sight and away from the adults in the house down in the basement. This criminal act has forever changed the trajectory of her life and created a nightmare of morbid obesity.

Schenee’s mother Verlena took her to the doctor because Schenee was so injured from the event that she was unable to use the bathroom.

Food then became Schenee’s go-to antidepressant that she used to self-medicate with, and by the time she was seven-years-old, she weighed in at 130 pounds.

In school, Schenee was further humiliated in class by a callous teacher who threw her lunch away in front of the other kids in class to keep her from eating.

By age 11, she weighed 160 pounds and was picked on relentlessly by her fellow schoolmates.

Tonight Schenee opens up about these demons and heads to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in Houston, Texas to unravel the nightmare and try to regain her health and end her morbid obesity once and for all.

My 600-lb Life airs Wednesdays at 8 PM on TLC.