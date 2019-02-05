Modern Family renewed: Season 11 to end series, a possible spin-off in the works?

Modern Family cast during Season 10 of show. Pic credit: ABC

Modern Family Season 11 has been renewed by ABC. The huge announcement also revealed that this will mark the end of the show.

The revelation that Modern Family has been renewed is a big one, as there have been questions with the end of Season 10 approaching. For fans of the ABC comedy, getting Season 11 is great news, as it will allow the characters to have their stories end with style.

ABC Entertainment President Karen Burke announced Modern Family Season 11 on Tuesday at the network’s Television Critics Association press tour. She also hinted at some possible news that could get people excited.

Modern Family spin-off following Season 11?

During the TCA, Karen Burke hinted that she would love to have a Modern Family spin-off. While she didn’t say that there are plans to make one, it is certainly going to jumpstart the rumor mill when it comes to the show.

With so many strong characters, it certainly seems like a spin-off would be possible.

Additionally, Burke stated that the Modern Family creators have big plans for Season 11. That should include big moments and milestones for the cast and the show itself.

Knowing in advance that it will be leading to the Moden Family series finale, ABC can be expected to heavily advertise the show’s final season.

Hey @abcsharktank, we think we have an entrepreneur in the making. You might need to grab a drink first. #ModernFamily pic.twitter.com/FIZ2IYlGng — Modern Family (@ModernFam) February 2, 2019

The Modern Family return date is schedule for Wednesday, February 20, according to IMDb. There are only a few Season 10 episodes left, but the good news is that the Moden Family cast is coming back for another season.

Ed O’Neill (Jay), Julie Bowen (Claire), Ty Burrell (Phil), Sophia Vergara (Gloria), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell), Eric Stonestreet (Cameron), Sarah Hyland (Haley), Nolan Gould (Luke), Ariel Winter (Alex), Rico Rodriguez (Manny), Aubrey Anderson Emmons (Lily), and Jerem Maguire (Joe) are all expected to return for one last ride.

Modern Family airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on ABC.