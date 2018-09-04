Model Squad cast: Get to know supermodels behind E!’s new show

Model Squad is a brand new docu-series from the E! network, the same network that brought you Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While this new show probably won’t knock the Kardashians off the list of the most successful shows on E!, it may make a splash when it comes to successful reality shows.

Model Squad follows eight models as they fight for modeling jobs and strive to land some of the biggest events in the industry, including Victoria Secret. If you haven’t heard of this show before, you can expect to see the models talk about things like work, life balance, boyfriend troubles, careers, and moving from Los Angeles to New York to pursue their dreams. Here are the nine ladies that make up the cast for season one of Model Squad.

Daniela Braga

Daniela Braga is signed to NEXT Model Management. This 5’11” tall beauty has quite the portfolio of work, as she’s been on the covers of ELLE Brazil, and Harper’s Bazaar Brazil. She was also the face of Givenchy for two years, being selected personally by Riccardo Tisci.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo is 5’7″ tall and she’s made quite a splash in the fashion world. But unlike her co-stars, she’s also well-known in the Miss Universe world. She won the title of Miss Universe in 2012 and it was only after winning this title that she entered the modeling world. She’s worked with major brands, including Timex and Nine West. She has her own capsule connection with Marled and Revolve, proving she can also be business savvy. Olivia was recently on the cover of Marie Claire Mexico and has been named a 2018 Sports Illustrated Rookie.

Hannah Ferguson

Hannah Ferguson is another model viewers get to follow on Model Squad. This 5’9.5″ beauty is signed to IMG Models and she got her big break when she was featured in the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She’s also done work with Harper’s Bazaar and LOVE Magazine.

Ping Hue

Ping Hue has something none of her fellow models have – features in China. Hue stands 5’11” tall and she’s signed by IMG Models. She got a break in Vogue China and her portfolio includes major clients, such as Teen Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, and many more. Plus, she’s a runway model, having walked for Polo Ralph Lauren, Marchesa, Vivienne Tam, and many other designers.

Nadine Leopold

If you recognize Nadine Leopold, it’s probably because she has been on various covers, including international editions of Glamour magazine and Harper’s Bazaar Serbia. She also has major editorial spreads for Marie Claire UK, Self, and Elle Bulgaria. But a moment that her fellow model c0-stars may be jealous over is her 2017 appearance at the Victoria Secret’s Fashion Show. Talk about an international career!

Caroline Lowe

Caroline Lowe, a 5’10.5″ tall blonde beauty, is signed to IMG Models. Her portfolio isn’t just in modeling. Even though she has that all-American appeal to her, landing her campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, American Eagle, and Aeropostle, she can do much more. You may recognize her from the movies, War Dogs, and How To Be Single.

Ashley Moore

Sometimes, you don’t need a big portfolio to be recognized. Ashley Moore, standing proudly at 5’8″, has a social media following of 761K+ fans. While she may not have the big names behind her, she does have a loyal fan base. Ashley is the face of Sal Parasuco’s fall 2018 collection.

Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik is a face you may recognize if you follow the modeling world closely. She’s been involved with the televised Victoria’s Secret Runway Show for years. Plus, she’s a runway model, having walked for Chanel, Tom Ford, and Stella McCartney, some of the best in the industry. Other than the runway, she’s also graced the covers of many magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar Singapore.

Devon Windsor

Devon Windsor, an IMG Model standing 5’11”, is a blonde bombshell. You may recognize her from her Victoria’s Secret annual fashion show. But she has also walked the runway for many well-known designers, including Alexandar McQueen, Chanel, and Balmain. Plus, this girl knows how to be the face of ad campaigns as she has done work with Jean Paul Gaultier, Max Mara Studios, and even graced the covers of Vogue Turkey, Vogue Thailand, and Maxim.

Will you be watching the new show, Model Squad, tonight on E!?