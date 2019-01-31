M&M Super Bowl commercial 2019: Watch Christina Applegate argue with ‘bad passengers’

The M&M Super Bowl commercial is here and it introduces a brand new product. Pic credit: M&M’S Chocolate

Christina Applegate is behind the wheel in the new 2019 Super Bowl commercial for M&M’s spot this weekend. Applegate plays the role that many moms can relate to — driving around with toddlers arguing in the back seat.

She simply wants them to be quiet and stop bothering one another, so she can concentrate on her driving. Applegate even tries to be nice about it at first, asking them to please keep the feet off of one another.

When they don’t stop, she asks if she needs to break them apart — just as moms would with toddlers who can’t stop fighting, pushing, and poking one another.

She finally has enough, slamming her foot on the brake. She yells out that if they don’t stop now, she will eat all of them alive.

That’s when the camera goes to the back seat, showing a chocolate bar with the red, yellow and orange M&M stuck on it.

The red M&M breaks his silence, telling Applegate that he prefers the “break us apart” opinion.

The ad is a creative way of introducing the chocolate bar, as you can now literally break the M&Ms apart. The commercial introduces five new chocolate bars in the colors red, yellow, brown, blue, and a creamy beige.

Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Brand Director for M&Ms, has revealed that fans are always excited to see their commercials so they have to keep viewers excited, happy, and surprised.

“Our fans look forward to seeing our commercials, but they’ve never seen us like this. That’s because this year, we made a decision to use entertainment’s biggest stage to debut one of the most notable innovations in our brand’s history. The surprising reveal at the end of the ad showcases the colorful fun of our brand in its newest form – M&Ms stuck together in a creamy chocolate bar.”

Allison Miazga-Bedrick

The Super Bowl airs February 3 at 6:30/5:30c on CBS.