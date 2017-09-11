Misster Ray throws shoe at Zellswag during Alexis Skyy party on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood

Things kick off on this week’s Love & Hip Hop Hollywood when Misster Ray tries to throw a SHOE at Zellswag as he hosts an event for Alexis Skyy.

PR guru Ray, also known as Raychel, has to be restrained by security after reaching down to pull off the shoe before trying to hurl it at Zellswag.

It comes after Zellswag throws shade at him after the launch party for his new company Social Status PR fails to take off.

Zellswag sabotaged the event by hosting a #TeamAlexisSkyy party next door with Lyrica singing on stage, and Misster Ray and Moniece Slaughter turn up after deciding to go and see what all the fuss is about.

But when Zellswag provokes him he pulls off his shoe and tries to throw it at the stage, yelling: “Bitch!”

This week’s LHHH episode also sees rival groups try to unite in a bid to end Masika Kalysha and Alexis Skyy’s conflict.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood airs tonight at 8/7c on VH1.