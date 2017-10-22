MirMir photo booth on Shark Tank is favorite of the Kardashians

On Shark Tank this week, meet MirMir — a photo booth company loved by A-listers and VIPs including the Kardashians.

The firm shot to fame in 2015 when Kim posted pictures on her Instagram of her and other members of the famous family posing at a party.

The pictures made headlines due to the fact Kim and the clan looked stunning despite them being taken on a night out in a photo booth.

Enter MirMir — pronounced “meer meer” or if you try hard enough “mirror mirror” — who make the high-end booths.

They don’t come cheap — they cost $2,750 for a four-hour hire last year when the story about them broke — but thanks to their state-of-the-art technology always reportedly make you look at your best.

When you hire them, you get staff who run the booth and take the photos at the perfect moment as you and your friends look into a mirror with a camera behind it.

Kim and Kanye using the Mir Mir photo booth:

mom & dad turn up A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 3, 2015 at 1:08am PST

You can also get gifs and videos made, and the images are then quickly appear on social media screens at the event you’re attending — if you opt for that option — which you can then share. You also get unlimited instant prints and a free digital copy.

As well as parties of the rich and famous, MirMir is also a common feature at things like weddings, glitzy award ceremonies including the Oscars, and fashion events for designers like John Paul Gaultier and Tom Ford.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.