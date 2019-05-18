Mini-golf makes a big comeback this summer with Stephen Curry and ABC’s Holey Moley

In 2017, the iconic gold sport coats worn by the announcers of ABC’s Wide World of Sports were dusted off for the network’s revival of The Battle of the Network Stars.

Now, they will come out again for Holey Moley, a new mini-golf competition series airing this summer.

As part of ABC’s commitment to “Fun and Games” this summer, Holey Moley brings together self-proclaimed mini-golf champs to compete against each other through a larger than life mini-golf course.

NBA superstar Stephen Curry not only serves as the show’s executive producer but will also appear in every episode, ABC revealed in a recent press release.

The two men wearing the gold jackets will be Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore. Jeannie Mai will also be on hand working as a sideline correspondent.

ABC says that Holey Moley will feature the classic game with a twist. A dozen contestants of various ages will compete on the course with “never before seen challenges.”

The network doesn’t explain what those challenges are, but it is the same network responsible for Wipeout so they will probably be epic. They also said that different unique holes will be featured each week and a number of celebrities will make special appearances as well.

Every episode will consist of three rounds of golf leading up to three finalists taking on “Mt. Holey Moley” in a three-way contest.

During each of the 10 episodes, one winner will take home the $25,000 prize, “The Golden Putter” trophy, and a “Holey Moley” plaid jacket.

“Everyone has a favorite memory of playing miniature golf, whether it was as a child with your family, with a group of friends as a teenager, or on an awkward first date,” said Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC Entertainment.

“Take that feeling, add high stakes competition and out-of-this-world challenges, and we have no doubt ‘Holey Moley’ will stand alongside other golf classics like Caddyshack, Happy Gilmore and The Legend of Bagger Vance,”

Holey Moley premieres on Thursday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.